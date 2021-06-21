El Paso celebrates Make Music Day 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The summer solstice is bringing El Pasoans together with “Make Music Day” which featured local artists for a full day.



Make Music Day is a celebration for music all over the world and it happens on June 21, the longest day of the year.



This year, the El Paso International Music Foundation hosted the event at the Keystone Heritage Park Botanical Garden. It’s a live, free musical celebration with concerts on sidewalks and parks across the city.



Make Music El Paso hopes to bring light to the El Paso music scene and encourages local artists to come together and be creative.



“Look you can take anything, and it could be a musical instrument. An old can, a bottle, a bucket, anything,” said Eric Boseman, co-founder of International Music Foundation. “Which is just taking buckets and drumsticks and doing some jamming in a bit of drum circle.”



El Pasoans hope to encourage local artists to take part in the event and play in streets, parks, plazas and porches around the city.



