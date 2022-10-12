EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas Cargo Facility seized 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million.
According to CBP, the seizure happened on Oct. 6, at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility when a male Mexican national truck driver arrived from Mexico in a tractor trailer and was referred for a secondary inspection of the commercial vehicle.
CBP officers conducted a non-intrusive (x-ray) inspection where they identified anomalies located within the conveyance and search by a CBP canine resulted in a positive alert. Further examination led officers to 52 bundles of cocaine.
The drugs and tractor trailer were seized. No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.
“This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making it to its intended destination because of the vigilance of the CBP workforce,”said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.
