EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry have stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days.







Earlier this week, on Sep. 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border encountered an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen via the pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred to a secondary inspection including a pat down search, when CBP officers located 0.45 pounds of fentanyl strapped to the groin area.

A few hours later, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border seized a mixed load of 0.3 pounds of fentanyl and 1.27 pounds of methamphetamine from a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred to secondary CBP canine and x-ray inspection leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle.

Later that same evening, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered an 18-year-old, male U.S. citizen via the pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where during a pat down, CBP officers located 0.88 pounds of fentanyl and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine strapped to the inner thighs.

On Sept. 17, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 5.29 pounds of cocaine from a 34-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary CBP canine and x-ray inspection leading CBP officers to locate multiple bundles hidden within the vehicle.

On Sept. 19, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing encountered a 29-year-old male U.S. citizen via pedestrian lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection where during a pat down search, CBP officers located 0.12 pounds of fentanyl concealed around the groin area.

The individuals arrested by CBP and were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents or to state and local authorities for prosecution.

