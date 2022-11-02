CBP agents seize 22 pounds of meth at the Bridge of the Americas.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at El Paso area ports of entry, intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate incidents over the past few days.

CBP officers, working El Paso ports of entry, made multiple drug seizures over the course of several days.

On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61 pounds of cocaine from a 34-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes.

The man was also accompanied by a 28-year-old female Mexican citizen and two minor children. The vehicle was referred for a secondary CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection, which led CBP officers to find multiple cocaine-filled bundles hidden within the vehicle.

A few hours later, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 22.17 pounds of methamphetamine from an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico using the vehicle lanes.

A primary CBP officer referred the vehicle for a secondary inspection where a non-intrusive exam was conducted leading CBP officers to locate several bundles concealed within the vehicle.

On Nov. 1, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 37 pounds of cocaine. The interception occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. when a 22-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes.

CBP officers conducting pre-primary inspections searched the vehicle and discovered several cocaine filled bundles concealed within.

Later, CBP officers working at the Port of Ysleta intercepted 35 pounds of cocaine. The interception occurred shortly after 3:20 p.m. when a 46-year-old male U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections located bundles when searching the vehicle. Additionally, with the aid of a CBP canine, CBP officers located multiple cocaine-filled bundles inside the vehicle.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents or state and local authorities for prosecution.