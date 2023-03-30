EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte Border seized 32 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of cocaine and 79 pounds of methamphetamine in less than one day. The street value of all the drugs is approximately $900,000.

On Monday, March 27, CBP officers obtained 31.95 pounds of fentanyl and 79.35 pounds of methamphetamine. The officers found the drugs in the trunk and hood of a car, after an inspection was made. The car was driven by a 24-year-old male Mexican citizen.

Later that the day, officers discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl with a combined weight of one pound which was found strapped around a 22-year-old female’s waist who was identified to be a U.S. citizen. The woman was walking and tried to cross via the pedestrian lanes.

Moments later, officers found 31.21 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a car which was driven by a male, U.S. citizen juvenile. The drugs were found after an inspection was made on the car.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.