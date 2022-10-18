Nearly 18 pounds of methamphetamines seized by Customs and Border Protection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry report that they stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts in the past week.

Narcotics seized by Customs and Border Protection agents working at El Paso ports of entry. Photos courtesy of CBP

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl smugglers remain active in our area and CBP officers continue to stop them when they attempt to import their dangerous products,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “CBP officers are focused on this important element of their homeland security mission 24/7.”

On Oct. 10, CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 2.38 pounds of methamphetamine.

The interception occurred when an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen was referred for a secondary inspection where a CBP canine alerted to the possible presence of drugs on the individual.

A pat-down search was conducted, leading CBP officers to discover packages strapped to his inner thighs.

On Oct. 11, CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 0.35 pounds of fentanyl. The interception occurred when a 26-year-old female U.S. citizen was referred for a secondary inspection where a CBP canine alerted to the possible presence of drugs on the individual. A pat-down search was conducted, leading CBP officers to discover a bundle concealed in the groin area.

On Oct. 13, CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted .0014 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception occurred when a 28-year-old male U.S. citizen was referred for a secondary inspection following a CBP canine alert. A pat-down search was conducted leading CBP officers to discover packages strapped to his inner thighs.

On Oct. 15, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 17.35 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception occurred when a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections discovered bundles in the vehicle’s trunk area. A CBP canine assisted with the inspection leading CBP officers to locate eight bundles concealed within the vehicle.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents or state and local authorities for prosecution.