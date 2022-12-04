The Majesty Car Show in East El Paso helped to collect toys for the Badge Toy Drive.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Majesty Car Club to collect toys for the Sheriff’s Office annual Badge Toy Drive.

The car show was held Sunday, Dec. 4 at Twin Peaks in East El Paso and featured a dozens of cars and trucks for the public to enjoy.

The event was used to collect toys. The goal for the Badge Toy Drive is to collect 2,000 toys to be distributed to less-fortunate children in the El Paso County community.

If you want to help out, you can donate toys or make a monetary donation. Donations can be dropped off at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Checks can be made out to The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation.