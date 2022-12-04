EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cutting-edge immersive experience will bring the artwork of master Vincent Van Gogh to life here in El Paso.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will be at the El Paso County Coliseum, 4100 E. Paisano, from Dec.16 through Jan. 20.

The exhibit will bring to life more than 300 of Van Gogh’s iconic pieces of art and present them in 3D.

A visit will take about an hour to explore. The event will use timed ticket sales to reduce congestion and capacity. Arrow markings will allow for separate entrance and exit directions.

The exhibit also has a handful of other Covid protocols including increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue and contactless transactions only.

Masks are recommended inside the venue.

More information: visit vangoghelpaso.com.