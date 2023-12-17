EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s mother has died.

O’Rourke and his sister Charlotte announced their mother Melissa’s death on social media on Sunday, Dec. 17. They did not give an age or a cause of death, but she had been reportedly been battling health issues.

Here is what they posted:

“Our beautiful mom passed from this world early this morning, joining our sister and dad. We are so incredibly fortunate to have been raised and loved by her, a wonderful mom in every way. Our gratitude to everyone who loved her and cared for her. We miss you and love you mom always!” – Sister Charlotte and brother B

Melissa O’Rourke was a well-known El Paso area businesswoman who operated Charlotte’s Furniture on El Paso’s West Side for years.

Her husband, Pat O’Rourke, served as a county commissioner and then county judge. He was killed in 2001 when he was struck by a car while bicycling along the Pete Domenici Highway in New Mexico.

Beto O’Rourke served on the El Paso City Council from 2005 to 2012 and then as El Paso’s congressman from 2013 to 2019. He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2018, U.S. president in 2020 and Texas governor in 2022.