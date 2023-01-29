EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Better Business Bureau El Paso wants local business owners to show themselves some love this Valentine’s Day by sharing their Valentine’s Day products or promotions on the BBB’s Buy El Paso Valentine’s Day Gift Guide on BuyEP.org.

Their promotion or product will be displayed from Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, through Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, on BuyEP.org for customers to see. Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“By participating, local shops will not only be able to promote their business on one of the most lucrative holidays for the business community, but they will also have a chance to drive foot traffic into their establishments and showcase their inventory to a broader audience,” accordinfg to a news release announcing the program.

The first 20 businesses that sign up will receive 20 limited-edition Buy El Paso T-shirts and 20 highly sought-after Buy El Paso Mercado Bags.

Local online and in-store businesses can register at https://bit.ly/BuyEPValentinesGiftGuide.

After registering, businesses are required to submit one graphic or image of their promotion or product to buyelpaso915@gmail.com. Shops are limited to only one promotion or product.

For more information about BBB’s Buy El Paso and how you can participate with Buy El Paso, visit BuyEP.org.