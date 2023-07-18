EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso businessman Renard Johnson has been selected for the 2023 class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance awards.

This year’s honorees are profiled in the July 17 issue of MH magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/awards/excellence-governance-2023.

The Excellence in Governance program “recognizes influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a healthcare organization and advance the culture, mission and performance,” according to a news release announcing the award.

Johnson has served on The Hospitals of Providence governing boards for more than 15 years. Johnson founded Management and Engineering Technologies International Inc. (METI) in 1994. The company is headquartered in El Paso.

“Seismic change is underway within healthcare organizations, and it is the job of directors to steer these major employers in a direction that benefits both the bottom line and patients,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “The 12 directors selected for our Excellence in Governance awards exemplify the commitment, vision and tenacity needed to address challenges head-on and better meet community needs.”

“Renard has remained steadfast and built his life around service to the El Paso community. His over 15 years of serving The Hospitals of Providence Governing Boards – across multiple hospitals – is testament in and of itself,” said Nicholas Tejeda, Western Group president for Tenet Healthcare. “Time and time again, Renard fosters a culture of inclusion and innovation, forward thinking and transparency that has led to positive growth and changes within our organization and for the healthcare of the Borderplex region. El Paso truly is a better place because of his willingness to give of himself to better the lives of those around him and he certainly is deserving of this prestigious recognition.”