El Paso business expands platform of products starting from handmade soaps, essential oils

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local business that creates natural oils and soaps has been expanding its platform of products that continues to remain all handmade.

Instagram: @healing_earth_oils

Healing Earth Oils sells handcrafted cold process soap, essential oils, creams, lotions and more. The products are infused with different herbs like spearmint, rosemary, basil, lavender, among others that help naturally relieve congestion, inflammation and pain.



“To be able to give somebody some piece of mind through using my herb that’s going to help them with anxiousness, aid them with arthritis,” said Robert Gabriel Martinez, owner/maker of Healing Earth Oils, “The vision is to be able to get with massage therapy and to be able to use hydrotherapy, using water, which can also be another modality of transferring the medicinal properties of say Rosemary into the bloodstream through heat.”



Martinez started the business in 2016 and since then has developed his craft skills to create products to further serve Healing Earth Oils like concrete soap dishes, concrete pots, and pot stands.

Several businesses, including massage therapists, use Martinez’ natural oils and soap products at their stores such as Noble House in Central El Paso.



While collaborating with businesses in El Paso and setting up shop at farmer’s markets, Martinez said his long-term goal is to open a space similar to a retreat center where people can relax and have a holistic experience.



“The vision is to be able to have a place like a retreat center, where somebody can go into a mud hut and stay there a night,” Martinez shared, “To pray, have a retreat, and go to a sauna or bath tub of water where they’re soaking with rosemary, basil, lavender. Where they can read a book if they want to relax and destress.”

Recently, Martinez has been learning new welding and pottery techniques such as replicating pottery molds using rubber.

You can check out Healing Earth Oils on Instagram @healing_earth_oils, visits the Facebook page, or website at healingearthoils.com.



Products from Healing Earth Oils will be featured at the Saturday Market on June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Socorro at Casa Ortiz (10167 Socorro Rd.)

