EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso craft brewer is making a national name for itself.

Blazing Tree Brewery, 11426 Rojas Dr., Suite A-13, won a gold medal in the recent U.S. Open Beer championship.

The brewery has won medals the past three years, but this is its first gold meal.

Blazing Tree Brewery has been in operation since 2017.

“This is a big win as it puts El Paso on the map and shows El Pasoans can make world-class beers. The beer that won (gold) medal is our Celtic Knot — a dry Irish stout. Wins like this help bring in craft beer enthusiasts to our city thereby increasing tourism traffic to our great city,” according to a statement sent to KTSM by Blazing Tree Brewery.

