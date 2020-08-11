El Paso breaks daily record as 540 new cases are reported; 7 additional deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– New COVID-19 numbers into our newsroom this morning, with a new daily record for El Paso County.

The El Paso Department of Public Health is reporting 540 additional cases and 7 virus related deaths.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

2 males in their 60s

2 males in their 70s

1 male in his 80s

1 female in her 90s

The city reported 215 new COVID cases today. However, the total number of cases reported yesterday was 16,396, and today’s total number was 16,936 — an increase of 540 cases. We have reached out to the City for a clarification of the numbers and will update this article as we receive information.

The numbers bring the death toll to 307 deaths and 16,936 COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

As of today, 4,241 cases remain active while 12,388 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

There are currently 208 patients in the hospital, 75 in the ICU, and 35 are on ventilators.

For a complete look at the county’s COVID-19 date, click here.