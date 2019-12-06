El Paso boxer making his way to a world championship title

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Pasoan rolls with the punches as he fights his way towards being El Paso’s first World Champion in boxing.

Abel Mendoza, 24, is a graduate from Andress High School.

Mendoza began competing at the age of 8 when his father enrolled him into his first boxing competition.

Mendoza said he grew up in the boxing world since both his brother and father used to be boxers.

Mendoza won four amateur national titles, and in 2016, Mendoza became a professional boxer.

Mendoza now holds a record of 21 wins, 0 losses, and 16 knockouts.

Just a few days ago, Mendoza fought and won the fight against Miguel Ponce, a boxer from Sonora.

Mendoza says this win put him in the top 20 fighters in the world, which is one step closer towards reaching his dream.

“I have had to go through a lot of obstacles to get to where I am at. But you know that is what life is about, life is a fight and I am here and we want to bring back this world championship to El Paso,” said Mendoza.

Coming from humble beginnings, Mendoza says he wants to serve as a role model and remind people that anything is possible.

Mendoza will be preparing for his next fight taking place in Ruidoso, N.M., Feb. 1, 2020.