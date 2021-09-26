Bottling company faces challenges getting aluminum for soft drink cans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re used to being able to find our favorite soft drinks whenever we want. However, a bottling company with a distribution center in El Paso says it’s been harder to get aluminum for soft drinks in the past few months.

“There’s a possibility that people will go shopping and not find what they want when they want it,” said John Kalil the President of Kalil Bottling Company.

Kalil Bottling Company cans soft drinks, and Mr. Kalil says that the volume of aluminum cans needed has increased. At the same time, the price of aluminum cans, imports, and shipping costs have increased.

The increased need, Kalil says is from lifestyle changes and people spending more time at home. While the volume of soft drinks being produced is up, it wasn’t that way before the pandemic.

“It’s tremendously expensive to build a new can production facility and the overall volume in the United States was not trending up it was trending rather level or slightly down. So there wasn’t a lot of investment in new can manufacturing facilities, empty can,” said Kalil.

Kalil saying keeping products in stock has been a challenge.

“There’s a lot of out of stocks that our customers were not used to seeing before. We always would pride ourselves on making sure we had everything in stock everywhere all the time that was always the goal,” said Kalil.

Adding that something consumers can do to help is recycling, but even then he expects the shortages to continue.

“It looks like for the foreseeable future there will be continued shortages,” said Kalil.

