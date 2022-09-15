EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday Border Patrol could be seen setting up a shade structure at the U.S. Mexico Border in Downtown El Paso, in preparation for more large groups of migrants crossing.

Our crews going with agents to the border for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, crews saw hundreds of migrants crossing the border and waiting to be processed, while on Thursday the number of migrants waiting was significantly less.

“Those decompression efforts are working; we have a lot fewer migrants here now than we had yesterday and obviously the days prior,” said Carlos Rivera a Spokesperson for Border Patrol El Paso Sector.

For the past few days Border Patrol has been using mobile processing buses set up at the border to process migrants more quickly.

In addition, Rivera said some migrants are being flown to other sectors to be processed.

“We have helped other sectors before in a time when other sectors are in need and now when the El Paso sector is experiencing an influx now it is time for other sectors to help us,” said Rivera.

Rivera does say that the demographic of people crossing in the area of the border where these migrants are seen surrendering to border patrol agents has changed.

“The majority of the demographic that we are now encountering as I had mentioned, Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan are not candidates to Title 42 explosion and have to be processed under a Title 8 which then again adds a little more processing or adds a little more time in custody that those migrants will face,” said Rivera.

KTSM 9 News spoke with one migrant from Venezuela moments after he crossed into the U.S. and surrendered to agents.

“There’s a lot of need in my country and the majority of us Venezuelans have to cross the jungle we have been traveling for a month and a week,” said German Antonio Garcia from Venezuela.

Garcia said the minimum monthly wage in Venezuela is only three dollars.

“Minimum wage over there is three dollars, you can’t do a whole lot with three dollars, a bag of rice is a dollar fifty, so basically all you can buy is a bag of rice and a chicken and what do we do for the rest of month,” said Garcia.

Rivera confirmed that the central processing facility is still at capacity and migrants continue to be released into the community. On Wednesday a total of 115 people were provisionally released meaning they are still pending their day in court.

Border Patrol stressing that every migrant goes through a background check.

“People with felony convictions, criminal records, those types of migrants that we might be encountering those are neither expelled nor released to the community, those people stay in detention throughout their immigration pathway,” said Rivera.

KTSM 9 News has done continuing coverage of those migrants who have been released due to capacity issues who can be seen sleeping on W. Overland in Downtown El Paso next to the Greyhound bus station.

Over the days of reporting, our crews have noticed the smell of human feces has increased near the bus station where migrants are camping out.

Migrants have said they have been told they can no longer put up their tents, and they say they have nowhere to use the bathroom.

“Staff advised that portable restrooms and wash stations are being delivered if they have not done so already,” said City of El Paso Spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta in an email when asked if there was a plan to put up portable restrooms in downtown.

Portable restrooms provided by the City. Photo credit: Shelby Kapp

Migrants have also said they can no longer put up their tents that could be seen on Tuesday night but were gone by Wednesday. The migrants instead sleeping on flattened tents.

“By state law, public camping is not allowed; however, our City/OEM roving teams are still going out and offering the migrants any assistance to include coordinating shelter for them, food, water, etc.,” said Cruz-Acosta.

