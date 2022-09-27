EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Ysleta Border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine on Friday.

On Friday, two U.S. male citizens in their early twenties, were crossing at the Ysleta border from Mexico, in a vehicle, when they were caught with 9.61 pounds of cocaine.

The two were sent for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where x-ray scan results showed detection of the drug.

CBP did a thorough examination where they found multiple packages of cocaine.

The driver was over turned to the U.S. immigration and customs enforcement homeland security investigations special agents, where he faces charges for a failed smuggling attempt.

“This seizure exemplifies the work our officers do every day to keep our communities and country safe,” said Port Director Arnoldo Gomez.

