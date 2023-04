EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Patrol’s Anti-Smuggling Units at the Ysleta Station have been busy.

Courtesy Border Patrol Courtesy Border Patrol Courtesy Border Patrol

The units discovered two stash houses, one with 51 migrants and another with 95 more. That’s according to a Tweet sent out by El Paso Sector Chief Scott Good. That’s 146 migrants intercepted in foiled smuggling attempts.

Since the current fiscal year began, more than 130 stash houses have been discovered, Good tweeted.