El Paso Ballet Theatre returns to the stage with Bella Noche

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This month, the El Paso Ballet Theatre will celebrate its return to the stage with BELLA NOCHE — a mixed bill of Latin-inspired classical and contemporary dance featuring new choreography and beloved classics and live music by world-class guest pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk.

After a year and a half away from the stage, El Paso Ballet Theatre said its thrilled to be back on its toes and will present the following two performances of BELLA NOCHE:

Wednesday, September 15, 2021: 7:00 p.m., Rio Grande Theatre, Las Cruces, NM

Saturday, September 18, 2021: 7:00 p.m., Magoffin Auditorium, University of Texas at El Paso

Each performance will feature the new contemporary ballet “Danzas Cubanas” with choreography by El Paso Ballet Theatre’s own Reniel Basail set to the music of Cuban composers Ernesto Lecuona and Ignacio Cervantes and Spanish composers Enrique Granados and Isaac Albeniz. For this piece, El Paso Ballet Theatre’s dancers will perform live onstage with classical pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk.



To purchase tickets to the event, click here.

