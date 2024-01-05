EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso was awarded a $9.9 million Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to improve roadway safety and prevent collisions resulting in fatalities and serious injuries, according to a press release sent by the city.

According to the press release, the city will use the grant to to implement its Vision Zero Action plan through safety improvements along N. Yarbrough Drive in East El Paso, launching a Safe Routes to School program and expand El Paso’s Vision Zero education and encouragement efforts.

The city says Yarbrough is the region’s corridor with the second-highest number of vehicle collisions involving a bicycle or pedestrian, and it ranks among the top 10 roadway segments within the city limits for wrecks resulting in death or serious injuries.

The improvements planned for Yarbrough under this federally funded project include:

addressing right-angle, left turn, and rear-end crashes

enhanced signalization

reducing speeding

addressing driver inattention

“The City of El Paso’s Vision Zero Action Plan uses crash data to develop strategies and infrastructure projects aimed at improving roadway safety. This federal grant award is a significant step forward in making our roadway transportation network safer,” Capital Improvement Department Grant Funded Programs Director Joaquin Rodriguez said.