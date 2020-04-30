El Paso average gas prices almost a dollar less than this time last year

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Statewide gas prices in Texas are $1.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

According to AAA Texas, this is the lowest statewide gas price average seen in more than a decade.

Drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $1.76, while drivers in Sherman/Denison are paying the least at $1.17 per gallon.

The current average in El Paso is $1.62 per gallon, which is fourteen cents less than a month ago and ninety-four cents less than a year ago.

“COVID-19 has destroyed demand for gasoline for well over a month,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “This has allowed oil prices to plummet to historical lows at times in April, and gas prices have slid to prices not seen in more than 11 years in the Lone Star State.”

