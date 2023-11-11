EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso children’s picture book author Philip D. Cortez held a book signing for his seventh book, “I’ll be the Moon: A Migrant Child’s Story,” Saturday afternoon, Nov. 11 at the Barnes & Noble in West El Paso.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel – KTSM

Since its publication in October, the book debuted number one in its first week on Amazon’s Hispanic and Latino Children’s releases list and is currently holding steady in the Top 10. The Spanish edition will be available in January 2024, according to a press release sent to KTSM.

The book, which was illustrated by Mafs Rodriguez Alpide, shares a “heartening immigration story” about a child’s moonlit journey across the desert to be reunited with family. As a Borderland community, the topics shared in the book hit close to home as a considerable percentage of children and families in El Paso come from Mexico.

The book has been resonating with children living on the U.S.-Mexico border as it also humanizes timely issues in a perspective that many young readers can relate to and understand, according to the press release.

Additionally, Cortez is doing book signings all over in El Paso, which is his hometown.