EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso attorney Veronica Carbajal has announced that she will be seeking the City Council District 2 seat that is being vacated by Alexsandra Annello.

Annello announced last week that she will be running for House District 77. The City Council voted Tuesday to hold a special election on Dec. 9. Annello will continue in office until her successor is sworn in.

El Paso Independent School District Trustee Josh Acevedo announced earlier this week that he would be seeking the District 2 seat on the City Council.

“I did not anticipate being part of a special election in 2023. However, I am ready and willing to fill this City Council seat and serve as the District 2 representative,” Carbajal said in her announcement. “If I win, my priorities will be: Standing for fiscal restraint and not increasing the property tax rate, relying more heavily on state, federal and private funding sources, and ensuring our hard-earned taxes are spent wisely.”

She also said that she would focus on “ensuring all of our neighborhoods are healthy and safe by improving pedestrian safety, addressing vacant buildings, reducing traffic hot spots, and increasing lighting and trees.”

Other priorities, she said, would be “improving the City’s collaboration with the County, local nonprofits, and federal government in regards to the migrant population.”

She also said she would seek to improve City services, such as streets, public transportation, animal services, libraries, museums, parks and recycling.

Other priorities would be “improving air quality, conserving our water and implementing measures to reduce rising temperatures and utility bills and protecting open spaces.

Carbajal has served as an attorney for Texas RioGrande Legal Aid for the past 19 years.



“I have been fighting for justice for our most vulnerable community members, including through the pandemic, the mass shooting, natural disasters and economic crises. I have met each challenge with hard work, creativity and humility, and have helped build teams that have risen above many challenges. If elected, I will be ready on day one,” Carbajal said.