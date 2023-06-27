EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso R&B singer Khalid was recently in a car accident, according to People Magazine.

Ed Sheeran announced Khalid was involved in a car accident at his FedEx Field Show in Maryland Saturday, as part of his +-=÷x (“Mathematics”) Tour.

According to People Magazine, Khalid was set to open for Sheeran Saturday but was not able to perform.

“And I’m going to say this after every song because if people don’t know who was going to be the opening act today, people are going to be walking in being like, ‘This show isn’t what I thought it was,’” said Sheeran.

Sheeran also said that he hopes Khalid will be joining him in Boston.

“I just want to say, before I introduce this next song, that I really hope Khalid gets well soon and that he’ll be joining us in Boston.”

Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston will be the next stop on Sheeran’s first stateside tour, according to People Magazine.