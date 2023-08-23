EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association is inviting the community to the opening reception for the “Fresh Faces… A Group Show!” art exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

Courtesy of the El Paso Art Association

Participating artists include the following:

  • Yussin Anaya
  • Pedro Aybar
  • Cesar Aguayo
  • Ivana Delgado
  • Sergio Delgado
  • Luis Espinoza
  • Fatima Fuentes
  • Genoveva Fuentes
  • Ruby Franco
  • Janace Griffin aka JunkDredz
  • Omar Guzman
  • La Mueka Hernandez
  • Mark Hiett
  • Melissa Jaroszewski
  • Isabela Martinez
  • Jaime Medrano
  • Tommy Mijarez
  • Ramiro Ordonez
  • Aryn Quintela
  • Gabriel Reyes
  • Stephanie Romero
  • Michael Woznicki
  • Adriana Zavala

In addition, the close of the show will be Saturday, September 23.