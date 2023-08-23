EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association is inviting the community to the opening reception for the “Fresh Faces… A Group Show!” art exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

Courtesy of the El Paso Art Association

Participating artists include the following:

Yussin Anaya

Pedro Aybar

Cesar Aguayo

Ivana Delgado

Sergio Delgado

Luis Espinoza

Fatima Fuentes

Genoveva Fuentes

Ruby Franco

Janace Griffin aka JunkDredz

Omar Guzman

La Mueka Hernandez

Mark Hiett

Melissa Jaroszewski

Isabela Martinez

Jaime Medrano

Tommy Mijarez

Ramiro Ordonez

Aryn Quintela

Gabriel Reyes

Stephanie Romero

Michael Woznicki

Adriana Zavala

In addition, the close of the show will be Saturday, September 23.