EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association is inviting the community to the opening reception for the “Fresh Faces… A Group Show!” art exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.
Participating artists include the following:
- Yussin Anaya
- Pedro Aybar
- Cesar Aguayo
- Ivana Delgado
- Sergio Delgado
- Luis Espinoza
- Fatima Fuentes
- Genoveva Fuentes
- Ruby Franco
- Janace Griffin aka JunkDredz
- Omar Guzman
- La Mueka Hernandez
- Mark Hiett
- Melissa Jaroszewski
- Isabela Martinez
- Jaime Medrano
- Tommy Mijarez
- Ramiro Ordonez
- Aryn Quintela
- Gabriel Reyes
- Stephanie Romero
- Michael Woznicki
- Adriana Zavala
In addition, the close of the show will be Saturday, September 23.