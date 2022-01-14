El Paso arrest 21-year-old for alleged injury to dog

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says a 21-year-old allegedly walked in-and-out of traffic attempting to open vehicle doors and intentionally swinging a dog by a leash.

Bryan Montejano was arrested by police on Saturday after his actions allegedly caused injuries to the dog he had by a leash. The 21-year-old allegedly injured the dog on the 8600 block of Montana Avenue.

Police found him and arrested him for cruelty to non-livestock animals and theft since the dog was allegedly stolen by Montejano. The dog has been reunited with its original owner, police say.

Montejano is behind bars at the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

