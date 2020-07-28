El Paso-area teacher arrested in FBI sex sting no longer on the job

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso-area high school teacher arrested during a recent FBI sex crimes sting is no longer employed, according to district officials.

The Clint Independent School District confirmed to KTSM Monday that Ricardo Ortiz, 29, submitted his resignation after being released from jail.

As KTSM reported, the Horizon High School video game programming teacher is accused of using the dating app Grindr to meet up with a 14-year-old boy on July 19.

The minor turned out to be an undercover FBI agent and Ortiz was taken into custody upon arrival at the “boy’s home,” according to a federal criminal complaint.

Agents said Ortiz confessed when questioned by investigators.

Federal records showed Ortiz was released from the Downtown El Paso jail facility Monday after being granted a bond of $40,000.

