El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday (Updated)

With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.

EPISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour; Morning half-day pre-k canceled for the day

Look for an update on the weather on KTSM 9 News Today from 5-7 a.m.