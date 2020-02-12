El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.
- SISD: All schools delayed two hours
- EPISD: All schools delayed two hours
- YISD: All schools delayed two hours
- Anthony ISD: All schools delayed two hours
- Las Cruces Public Schools: All schools delayed two hours; morning half-day Pre-K canceled
- Gadsden ISD: All schools delayed two hours
- Fort Bliss: 10 a.m. start for all non-mission essential personnel
- Las Cruces Catholic Schools: Classes will start at 10 a.m.
- Dona Ana Community College: Classes will resume starting at 10 a.m.
- NMSU: Classes will resume at 10 a.m.
- Hatch Valley Schools: All schools delayed two hours
- El Paso Catholic Schools: All schools delayed two hours
- Sunshine Christian School: All schools delayed two hours
- Clint ISD: No change at this time
- Tornillo ISD: No change at this time
- San Elizario ISD: No change at this time
- Fabens ISD: No change at this time
- UTEP: No change at this time
- Canutillo ISD: No change at this time
- Idea Public Schools: No change at this time
- EPCC: No change at this time
- Texas Tech University HSC El Paso: No change at this time