El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.

  • SISD: All schools delayed two hours
  • EPISD: All schools delayed two hours
  • YISD: All schools delayed two hours
  • Anthony ISD: All schools delayed two hours
  • Las Cruces Public Schools: All schools delayed two hours; morning half-day Pre-K canceled
  • Gadsden ISD: All schools delayed two hours
  • Fort Bliss: 10 a.m. start for all non-mission essential personnel
  • Las Cruces Catholic Schools: Classes will start at 10 a.m.
  • Dona Ana Community College: Classes will resume starting at 10 a.m.
  • NMSU: Classes will resume at 10 a.m.
  • Hatch Valley Schools: All schools delayed two hours
  • El Paso Catholic Schools: All schools delayed two hours
  • Sunshine Christian School: All schools delayed two hours
  • Clint ISD: No change at this time
  • Tornillo ISD: No change at this time
  • San Elizario ISD: No change at this time
  • Fabens ISD: No change at this time
  • UTEP: No change at this time
  • Canutillo ISD: No change at this time
  • NMSU: No change at this time
  • Idea Public Schools: No change at this time
  • EPCC: No change at this time
  • Texas Tech University HSC El Paso: No change at this time

