More than 40 pounds of cocaine was intercepted at the Paso Del Norte bridge.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at El Paso area ports of entry, seized more than 540 pounds of illegal drugs over five days, according to the agency.

0.30 pounds of fentanyl seized at the Bridge of the Americas. Courtesy of CBP 43.51 pounds of cocaine found at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. Courtesy of CBP More than 150 pounds of meth found at the Ysleta port of entry. Courtesy of CBP

In all, CBP officers intercepted 302 pounds of marijuana, 177 pounds of methamphetamine, 61 pounds of cocaine and a half pound of fentanyl.

On Feb. 17 at the Presidio port of entry, CBP officers intercepted 133.82 pounds of marijuana and 22.48 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made during a secondary inspection of a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old male accompanied by a 40-year-old female. Both are Mexican citizens.

Later that same day, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 168.52 pounds of marijuana. The discovery was made in secondary inspection, following a CBP canine alert and search of a vehicle occupied by two males, 23-year-old and 42-year-old U.S. citizens.

On Feb. 18 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers discovered 43.5 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were located following an X-ray exam of a vehicle. The vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old male accompanied by a 34-year-old female and two minor children, all Mexican citizens.

Later that same day at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted 155.51 pounds of methamphetamine. The discovery was made during a secondary inspection of a vehicle with the aid of a CBP canine. The vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

On Feb. 21 at the Ysleta port of entry, CBP officers intercepted 0.24 pounds of fentanyl strapped to a juvenile’s groin area.

Later that day at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 0.30 pounds of fentanyl. The discovery was made following a CBP canine alert and pat-down search of a 52-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

On Feb. 22 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing, CBP officers intercepted 18.07 pounds of cocaine. The discovery was made following a search and CBP canine alert to a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old male, U.S. citizen.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, and state and local authorities for prosecution.