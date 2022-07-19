EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine over the last week.

“CBP officers are working hard every day to stop the flow of narcotics from entering the U.S. from Mexico,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “In triple digit heat or the coldest of winter days CBP officers remain vigilant and stand ready to meet the challenge.”

On July 13, CBP officers working at the port of Columbus, New Mexico, intercepted 1.35 pounds of fentanyl and 7.58 pounds of cocaine. CBP officers located multiple bundles hidden in a vehicle driven by a male, Mexican citizen, that arrived from Mexico following a non-intrusive inspection and intensive search of the conveyance.

On July 14, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 51.19 pounds of methamphetamine from two females, U.S. citizens. The driver was referred for a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection of the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of multiple meth filled packages concealed within the conveyance.

On July 16, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 21.78 pounds of methamphetamine and 0.44 pounds of fentanyl from a female, U.S. citizen. A CBP officer along with his CBP canine were conducting pre-primary roving inspections when they encountered the vehicle. Following a CBP canine alert, CBP officers discovered multiple mixed bundles concealed within the vehicle.

A few hours later CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 0.08 pounds of methamphetamine from a male, U.S. citizen. The discovery was made after the man was referred for a secondary inspection of his motorcycle. A search of the bike resulted in the discovery of a bag containing a crystal-like substance.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations or local authorities for prosecution.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 19 fugitives from justice. The arrests made were for dangerous drugs, assault, property theft, possession of amphetamine and human smuggling.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store