EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is urging the community to consider the commitment of pet ownership before giving an animal as a Christmas gift as the holiday season is quickly approaching.

Animal services says while the idea of a puppy or a kitten under the tree may seem heartwarming, it’s important to consider the reality that pets are lifelong companions that require substantial time, care, and resources.

Animal services also says that pets come with long term responsibilities including veterinary care,

grooming, training, and a commitment to their overall well-being.

“The surprise of receiving a pet without prior discussion can potentially lead to an overwhelming and stressful situation for both the recipient and the animal,” Animal services said.

El Paso Animal Services encourages a more thoughtful approach to pet adoption and emphasizes the importance of involving the pet owner in the decision-making process.

Gift certificates for local shelters, information on responsible pet ownership, or the promise of shared responsibility can be better alternative ways to introduce a pet into someone’s life.

“It is crucial to recognize that the commitment to pet ownership extends far beyond the holiday season. El Paso Animal Services encourages those considering giving a pet as a gift to engage in open and honest conversations with potential pet owners. By fostering an environment of responsibility and awareness, we can ensure a positive and lasting relationship between pets and their human companions,” Animal Services said.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services tips, events, resources, news and available pets, click here: El Paso Animal Services.