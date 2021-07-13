El Paso Animal Services to offer incentive for registered rescue partners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services will offer registered rescue partners a $125 incentive for each shelter pet they rescue of the next two weeks.



The incentive was made possible based on a collaboration with the department’s national animal welfare partner, the Best Friends Animal Society.

Officials said the innovative incentive program aims at providing support to local and regional rescues who are navigating lifesaving challenges that Animal Services and other shelters across the country have been working to solve.

“Summer is the peak intake season for shelters across the country, which currently makes lifesaving difficult,” said Ramon Herrera, Animal Services Interim Director. “For some organizations, the challenge may simply be space in the shelter, but for others it could be financial. Through this partnership program funded by Best Friends, we hope to provide some support to our registered rescue partners so we can all continue to move forward in our lifesaving missions.”

“Rescues already dedicate so much of their time to save animals, so if we can provide some financial support to help them with animal care and placement, we are happy to do so,” said Paula Powell, Best Friends South Central Senior Manager. “In addition, this program will also help Animal Services by freeing up space at the shelter at a time when they expect to see more pets entering the facility.”



The program will end on Friday, July 23.

Local and regional rescues must be registered with El Paso Animal Services and must rescue a shelter pet that meets the criteria below to qualify for the incentives.

· Animal currently being housed at the El Paso Animal Services Center,

· Any dog over 40 pounds, or

· Any animal with medical needs, or

· Any adult cat (6 months or older).

To become a registered partner, you can apply online at www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org/rescues or can contact the Animal Services’ Rescue Coordinator at YoungKE@elpasotexas.gov.