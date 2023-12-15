EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Animal Services will be temporarily closed to the public on Wednesday, Dec. 20, according to the City of El Paso.

The city says the closure will be held to facilitate staff development, training and a comprehensive deep cleaning of shelter facilities.

Normal operational hours will resume on Thursday, Dec. 21, at all El Paso Animal Services centers:

El Paso Animal Services Center, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center, 9068 Socorro Rd. Open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center, 501 E. Mills St. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.