EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services in collaboration with Subaru El Paso, will host the fifth annual “National Make a Dog’s Day” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at Subaru El Paso located at 1444 Airway Blvd.

Flyer courtesy of the City of El Paso

The event aims to find homes for the “underdogs” – senior, physically challenged, and unique dogs who are often overlooked and waiting for their chance at a better life, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

Residents will also be able to get free pet microchips from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city says that Subaru El Paso and other Subaru retailers nationwide have pledged to donate $100 to partner shelters for every pet adopted in October. This contribution offers support to the “underdogs,” who often wait the longest for their forever homes.

Since 2008, Subaru and its dedicated retailers have donated over $51 million to national and local pet organizations, contributing to the adoption, rescue, transport and well-being of over 420,000 animals, according to the city.

The community is invited to do something “extraordinary” for the underdogs in the community by adopting or fostering a shelter dog, becoming a volunteer or donating to the El Paso Animal Services.

You can share your experiences on social media using #MakeADogsDay and #IAmElPaso to inspire others.

For additional information on adopting, fostering, volunteering and upcoming events, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.