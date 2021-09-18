El Paso Animal Services still overcapacity after free adoption event, adoptions continue Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, El Paso Animal Services said a total of 9 animals were adopted and 36 more were taken home on foster to adopt programs during Clear the Shelters, a free adoption event. However, shelter officials added they are at critical capacity, with mostly medium to large-sized dogs and are struggling with having enough space.

El Paso Animal Services can hold around 250 to 300 pets and currently have over 800.

One dog still looking for a home is Princess Tortilla, a senior pit bull mix who loves belly rubs.

Princess Tortilla

“We are at critical capacity and all of our kennels are full and it’s mainly with medium to large-sized dogs. Those are the ones that tend to stay here for long periods of time, months, even years. We have dogs that have been here for over a year and those are our larger dogs,” said Michelle Anderson with El Paso Animal Services.

While there are numerous dogs like Princess Tortilla still looking for homes, some did leave the shelter on Saturday.

Like Sprutus, a playful medium-sized dog who had been at the shelter for 9 months. Anderson told KTSM 9 News that numerous families had come and seen him but he never found his perfect match until now.

The woman adopting him teared up as she told her daughters they would be taking him home.

Sprutus going home with his new family

“It’s just exciting that we get to give an animal who’s helpless and has been here for a very long time a place to go and be loved,” said Christin Johnson one of Sprutus’s new owners.

Her daughters were over the moon about their new furry friend, with huge smiles as they sat in the back seat of their mom’s car with Sprutus.

“The guy here told us that he works with him and that he is very good with other dogs and we have other dogs so we came and saw him and fell in love with him,” said Emma Johnson, one of Spurtus’s new owners.

Sprutus is not the only one. An older German Shepard named Odus also finding a match with a family with a young child.

“My son loves to run up on him but he was just like ok I’m going to walk with you and he walks so nice,” said Randi Zimmer the new owner of Odus.

The free adoptions ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday but will resume again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



