How to get your new dog acquainted with your yard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is reminding the community about pet safety as temperatures rise in the Borderland.

El Paso Animal Services shares four simple tips on keeping pets safe.

Don’t leave your animals in the car.

A car can overheat even when the window is left cracked. When it’s only 80 degrees outside, the inside of a car can heat up to more than 120 degrees fairly quickly. Leaving pets at home with air conditioning is the safest option.

Make sure your pet has access to drinkable water, shade, and shelter.

The best place for pets during hot weather is inside, but if unable to do so, they should have access to proper shelter, shade, and fresh, clean water. It’s also important to note that metal water bowls can get very hot during hot weather which can make water undrinkable.

Don’t walk your dogs during the hottest parts of the days.

Checking the pavement by pressing your hand for 7 seconds is a good way to see if a pet can withstand the hot weather. Only walk your pet during the cooler morning or evening hours. Bring your pets indoors whenever possible, especially during triple-digit days.

Dogs can overheat easily.

Any dog that is young, overweight, or elderly animals, those with short muzzles, or thick or dark-colored coats are most at risk of overheating. Symptoms of heat stroke are excessive panting, excessive drooling, reddened gums, rapid heart rate, and wobbliness.

If you suspect your pet is overheated, call your veterinarian immediately and move your pet to a cooler area. Place a cool, damp towel on your pet’s back, and allow them to drink small amounts of water. Avoid sudden cooling such as an ice bath.

If you happen to see an animal in distress, dial 311.