EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the holiday season upon us, the City of El Paso’s Animal Services has provided some essential holiday safety tips for pets.

Those are the following:

Mindful Decorations: Choose pet-friendly decorations and avoid using items that could be harmful if ingested, such as tinsel or small ornaments. Opt for battery operated candles, if possible, to prevent accidental burns or fires.

Choose pet-friendly decorations and avoid using items that could be harmful if ingested, such as tinsel or small ornaments. Opt for battery operated candles, if possible, to prevent accidental burns or fires. Secure the Tree: Ensure your holiday tree is securely anchored to prevent it from toppling over, especially if you have curious pets.

Ensure your holiday tree is securely anchored to prevent it from toppling over, especially if you have curious pets. Watch Holiday Plants: Some festive plants, like poinsettias and mistletoe, can be toxic to pets. Keep them out of reach or opt for pet-safe alternatives.

Some festive plants, like poinsettias and mistletoe, can be toxic to pets. Keep them out of reach or opt for pet-safe alternatives. Mind the Wires: Tape down or secure any exposed wires from holiday lights to prevent pets from chewing on them, which could result in electric shock.

Tape down or secure any exposed wires from holiday lights to prevent pets from chewing on them, which could result in electric shock. Avoid Certain Foods: Many holiday foods can be harmful to pets, including chocolate, alcohol, and certain spices. Be mindful of what your pets have access to during celebrations. Visit ASPCA.org for a list of toxic food items and keep the poison hotline handy for emergencies: (888) 426-4435.

Many holiday foods can be harmful to pets, including chocolate, alcohol, and certain spices. Be mindful of what your pets have access to during celebrations. Visit ASPCA.org for a list of toxic food items and keep the poison hotline handy for emergencies: (888) 426-4435. Quiet Spaces for Retreat: Provide a quiet and comfortable space where your pet can retreat if the holiday festivities become overwhelming for them.

Provide a quiet and comfortable space where your pet can retreat if the holiday festivities become overwhelming for them. Update ID Tags : With guests coming and going, make sure your pet’s ID tags and microchips are up to date with current contact information in case they accidentally get out.

: With guests coming and going, make sure your pet’s ID tags and microchips are up to date with current contact information in case they accidentally get out. Limit Table Scraps: While it’s tempting to share holiday feasts with your pets, be cautious about feeding them table scraps, as certain foods can be harmful to them.

While it’s tempting to share holiday feasts with your pets, be cautious about feeding them table scraps, as certain foods can be harmful to them. Schedule Regular Exercise: Maintain your pet’s regular exercise routine to help manage holiday stress and prevent them from becoming anxious or bored by providing stimulating enrichment sessions.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services tips, events, resources, news and available pets, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org or click here: El Paso Animal Services.