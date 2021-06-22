El Paso Animal Services sends an ‘SOS’ to community for first-ever mega transport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services continues to call to the community and ask for help to clear the shelter by sending out an SOS (Support Our Shelter).



More pets tend to enter the shelter every year during the summer months which puts the shelter at critical capacity. The Animal Services Center is currently housing more than 700 animals.



With help from the Bissell Pet Foundation and other partners, more than 300 pets will be transferred from El Paso Animal Services to shelters and rescues up north needing great adoptable pets.



This is the department’s first-ever mega transport and it needs as much help from the community to coordinate this effort. The shelter is asking the community to help make history and foster a pet or donate to the event.



Here’s what you can do to be a part of these efforts:

FOSTER A TRANSPORT PET

Animal Services needs 400 Flight Attendant Fosters that are willing to welcome in a shelter pet for four-to-seven days while they await their rescue flight. Food, supplies, and medical care will be provided. Anyone that wants to foster is encouraged to come to the shelter Tuesday, June 22 through Friday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where they will be matched with a pet.

FOSTER OTHER PETS IN NEED

For pet lovers not looking to adopt at this time, fostering a pet is great option. By fostering, families will be able to care for a shelter pet temporarily, which will free up space for other adoptable pets at the shelter. Families will be asked to foster an animal for a minimum of two weeks but are welcomed to foster a pet even longer if they would like. Currently the greatest need are fosters for large, adult dogs and kittens.

DONATE

For those looking to support the shelter’s lifesaving efforts but may not have space for a new friend at home, donations are a great way to help. Animal Services needs the following items:

· Plastic airline crates of all sizes

· Wire crates of all sizes

· Canned puppy and kitten food

· Dry dog and cat food

· Pet treats and pet toys

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s front doors any day between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can be purchased and delivered through the department’s Amazon Wishlist bit.ly/EPASDogWishlist.

The coordination of this historic pet transport is made possible by El Paso Animal Services’ lifesaving partners, The Bissell Pet Foundation, American Pets Alive!, Best Friends Animal Society, Team Shelter USA, Maddie’s Fund, Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida, Animal Rescue Corp. and Human Animal Support Services. By clearing the shelter, El Paso Animal Services will be able to continue to provide the best care for pets and families needing assistance.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services and how you can help, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org or reach out via email at EPAS@elpasotexas.gov.



