EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services is partnering with Dog is My Copilot in efforts to transport 37 shelter pets to new shelters on Tuesday, April 18.

The flight comes at a crucial time due to El Paso Animal Services and foster homes still being over capacity, according to the City of El Paso.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at Atlantic Aviation, 1771 Shuttle Columbia Dr.

The event will feature a three-year-old black and white pit bull mix from El Paso, who first came to the shelter in September 2022 and will be Dog is My CoPilot’s 26,000th passenger.

The event is made possible through collaborations of partners including Dog is My CoPilot, One Tail at a Time, Wet Nose Foster Paws and the Humane Society for Southwest Washington.

The community can donate to Dog is My CoPilot online at www.DogCoPilot.org/donate.