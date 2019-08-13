El Paso Animal Services looking to adopt out 300 pets for free this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is waiving all fees for adoptions this weekend. The goal is to find 300 pets their forever homes.

This is part of the National Clear the Shelters, a national campaign on Saturday, Aug. 17, to try and make room for more animals to be rescued after the busiest season of the year.

“If you’re looking to add a new family member please come out and visit us give some of these pets a chance we have hundreds of pets looking for their forever homes,” said Michele Anderson with El Paso Animal Services.

Currently, the shelter is at capacity with cats and dogs. In El Paso, a term called “kitten season” lasts year-round. Meaning, the shelter always has an abundance of kittens.

Summer is the busiest time for the shelter especially following July and the fireworks. Many dogs, in particular, found themselves in the shelter and lots have yet to find their forever homes.

One dog that Animal Services hopes will get adopted is a dog named Samantha a pit bull mix who is just a little over two years old. Samantha has been at the shelter since January. She loves to catch tennis balls, lay on your lap and knows how to sit and lay down.

“A lot of people will come looking for either puppies or smaller dogs thinking that big dogs are going to be a little harder to take care of. Whereas hundreds of big dogs will sit in our shelter for months at a time like Samantha,” said Anderson.

Dogs like Samantha and many others will be available for free on Saturday.

If you want to adopt you must be at least 18 years and come with a valid drivers license or ID. Adoptions are first-come, first-serve and will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 7 p.m. Animal Services is located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. in Northeast El Paso.