EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services will be offering free pet microchipping starting on Thursday, June 29 and will last through July 3 ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The department will also be providing and updating microchip registration and will also be providing free pet ID tags and collars while supplies last at the main El Paso Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson Ave from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The department wants to remind the community on keeping their pets safe and at home during the Fourth of July by making sure they are microchipped and are wearing a collar with an ID tag. The department adds that this time of year always results in more pets running away from home.

If a person runs into a lost pet, they are encouraged to try and get the pet back home instead of taking them straight to the shelter. The department says the community can do this by getting the pet scanned for a microchip at any El Paso Fire Station or vet office.

The community is also encouraged to post the found pet on social media, file a Found Pet Report with El Paso Animal Services and Petco Love Lost and walk the pet around the neighborhood where they were found to help locate the pet’s family.

For more information on what to do if you find a lost pet click here: Found Pet Resources – El Paso Animal Services.