EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Department in collaboration with its Resource Rover Team, will be hosting a series of free microchip clinics as part of the “Straylight Savings” initiative.

The schedule is as it follows:

Friday, Nov. 10 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pet’s Barn located at 199 Lee Trevino Dr.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Socorro Clinic located at 9068 Socorro Dr.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Undisputed Craft House located at 1881 Saul Kleinfield Dr.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Socorro Clinic located at 9068 Socorro Dr.

The initiative is an effort to raise awareness about the importance of microchipping pets and keeping their contact information up to date. It also encourages pet owners in the community to review all safety measures to ensure the well-being and security of their pats, according to the City of El Paso.

The free microchipping events are open to the public and have no limit on the number of pets that can benefit from this service.

For eligibility, pets should be at least six weeks old, dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be securely placed in carriers.

Here’s how you can update your pet’s microchip:

First, obtain your pet’s microchip number, which you can do by visiting your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station for a quick scan.

Then, identify the chip’s manufacturer by entering the number at PetMicrochipLookup.org. This will reveal the manufacturer and guide you to where you can register or update the contact details.

For added security, consider adding your pet’s microchip data to the FoundAnimals.org and PetcoLoveLost.org database for free.

Here’s what to do if you need a microchip: