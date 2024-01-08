EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For those that made their New Year’s resolution to stay active, they can stay committed by adopting a new pet from the City’s El Paso Animal Services Department and also help a pet in need.

The City says starting on Monday, Jan. 8 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, all adoption fees for dogs over 30 pounds will be waived during the “Adopt an Account-a-Buddy” adoption event at the following locations:

El Paso Animal Services, 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center, 501 E Mills St. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center, 9068 Socorro Rd. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Studies show that dog owners tend to have lower stress levels, reduced blood pressure, and increased physical activity. The daily walks and playtime with a pet contribute not only to improved cardiovascular health but also to a more active and vibrant lifestyle, according to El Paso Animal Services.

“Many adoptable pets in shelters are medium-to-large dogs, and they often go unnoticed,” said Terry Kebschull, Director of El Paso Animal Services. “These dogs deserve an opportunity for a loving home and have the potential to make a lasting impact on your life if given the chance.

All that’s needed to adopt is to be above the age of 18 and have a valid photo ID.

Adoptions include the pets spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city registration.

To view a full list of adoptable pets at El Paso Animal Services and other upcoming events, visit ElPasoAnimalServices.org.