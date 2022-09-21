EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is preparing for the Fall season with a deep cleaning on Sep. 22.

During this one-day deep cleaning, the Animal Services Center will be closed in order to allow staff to complete the facility-wide cleaning. The center performs daily cleaning and sanitizing, but this deep cleaning is said to allow the staff to declutter and organize all areas and workspaces to further ensure the health and wellness of the animals and staff.



The El Paso Animal Services Center will resume normal operational hours on Friday, Sep. 23. The center is normally open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about El Paso Animal Services, you can visit El Paso Animal Services.

