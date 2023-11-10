EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services will be waiving all pet adoption fees for veterans, active military, first responders and their families on Saturday, Nov. 11, with its ‘Pets and Vets’ adoption promotion.

The city says the event aims to connect families with shelter pets, while also honoring the service of these people in our community.

The city has provided a list of locations for its ‘Pets and Vets’ adoption campaign on Saturday, Nov. 11. Those locations are the following:

El Paso Animal Services Center located on 5001 Fred Wilson Ave. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tails at the Times Adoption Center located on 501 E. Mills St. from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Valley Adoption Center located on 9068 Socorro Rd. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CATZ (Cats at the Zoo) located on 4001 E. Paisano Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city adds that three of the Animal Services Adoption Centers (El Paso Animal Services, Tails at the Times Adoption Center and Mission Valley Adoption Center) will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 in observation of Veterans Day.

The centers will resume regular business hours on Saturday, Nov. 11 for the adoption event.

“Veterans, active military personnel, and first responders can discover a wealth of benefits in adopting a pet, as they offer companionship, reduce stress, provide a daily routine, instill a sense of purpose and responsibility, encourage physical activity, offer emotional support, and enhance social connections. Pets can contribute to improved mental health, reduced symptoms of PTSD, and provided a source of comfort during the unique challenges and work demands, making them invaluable additions to the lives of those who have served our communities and our country,” the city said.