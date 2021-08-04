El Paso Animal Services, BISELL Pet Foundation hosting adoption event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services is partnering with the BISELL Pet Foundation to host a five-day “Empty the Shelters” adoption event starting Wednesday, August 4th through Sunday, August 8th.



The event takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Animal Services Center (5001 Fred Wilson).



All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations, and City license.

Animal Services reminds the community that their involvement is important, especially with 50-100 pets entering the shelter each day. To support the City’s lifesaving mission, the community can get involved by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating, as well as ensuring all owned pets are up to date on their vaccinations, have a microchip and are spayed or neutered.

For more information on El Paso Animal Services, visit elpasoanimalservices.org or stop by the center in person at 5001 Fred Wilson.



