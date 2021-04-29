El Paso and Las Cruces Chick-fil-a offers free meals for local heros

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Las Cruces Chick-fil-a restaurants are offering a free meal to El Paso hero’s, including teachers, first responders, and military members.

If your a hometown hero and want to receive the free meal make sure to bring your professional ID along with you.

“We are so thankful for our local heroes that support El Paso and Las Cruces, and we wanted to offer a small token of appreciation for their dedication and hard work,” said Edgar Ortega, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Desert Blvd. “We know this past year has been especially challenging, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they serve the El Paso & Las Cruces communities.”

The days each hero can get a meal are listed below:

Monday, May 3: Military Personnel & Veterans

Tuesday, May 4: Teachers

Wednesday, May 5: Nurses

Thursday, May 6: First Responders, Law Enforcement and Peace Officers

The free meal will include a chicken sandwich or 9 piece nuggets per person.

