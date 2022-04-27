EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Civic League the co-convener, the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading (CGLR) announced these 20 communities as 2022 finalists. El Paso is among them.

These finalists are being recognized for improving the prospects for early school success and equitable learning recovery. Each finalist submitted an extensive application around one or more of the following areas of focus:

– Digital equity

– Relational supports

– Afterschool, summer, and out-of-school learning opportunities

– Transforming non-school places and spaces into learning-rich environments

– Promoting school readiness, regular attendance, and summer learning

– Parents succeeding as essential partners in assuring the healthy development and early school success of their children

– Parents succeeding in their own journey toward sustainable self-sufficiency.

The 2022 All-America City Awards Event and Competition will be held virtually in conjunction with Grade Level Reading Week, July 19-21, 2022. Other cities finalists Los Angeles, CA., Chicago, IL., San Antonio, TX. and Atlanta, GA.

Finalists will assemble teams of residents, nonprofits, businesses, government leaders, young people, etc. to present their efforts around the year’s theme, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”

